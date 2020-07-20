Intel's new Core i9-10850K is pretty much the Core i9-10900K

Intel's new Core i9-10850K has the same 10C/20T as the flagship Core i9-10850K, but it loses Thermal Velocity Boost feature.

It seems Intel is about to launch another Core i9 processor in its growing family of Comet Lake-S desktop processors in the form of the 10th generation Core CPUs.

The next chip in line from Intel seems to be the Core i9-10850K, which is a very slightly cut down Core i9-10900K (our review here) which remains the same 10-core and 20-thread CPU but with reduced clock speeds. The new CPU has appeared as an option for system makers, with US-based PC builder Digital Storm listing the Core i9-10850K.

The new Core i9-10850K will offer 10 cores and 20 threads, which is identical to the flagship Core i9-10900K. Where the changs happen are in the base and boost CPU clock speeds, with a 100MHz reduction from the Core i9-10900K. So we're looking at the Core i9-10850K having 3.6GHz base and 5.2GHz boost clocks, but one larger change.

Intel is seems to have dropped Thermal Velocity Boost from the Core i9-10850K, something that the Core i9-10900K retains. We should expect the new Core i9-10850K to be around $80 to $100 cheaper than teh Core i9-10900K, which wouldn't make it a bad buy at all.