Gears 5 on Xbox Series X should have 120FPS multiplayer support

Xbox Series X could be powerful enough to drive Gears 5 at 120FPS in multiplayer, but will it be at 4K is the bigger question?

| Jul 16, 2020 at 11:23 pm CDT

The Coalition is aiming pretty high for Gears 5 on the next-gen Xbox Series X console, with the big open doors of 120FPS multiplayer on the table.

In the recent Inside Unreal livestream, the team at The Coalition talked about some of the visual features coming to the upgraded Xbox Series X version of Gears 5. This will include a heap of the features the PC version packs in the Ultra specs, which includes:

  • Higher resolution textures
  • Improved anisotropic filtering
  • Higher-resolution volume fog
  • Higher quality depth of field
  • Extremely far draw distances with high level of object detail
  • Shadow resolution and shadow distance
  • High-quality screen-space reflections
  • Post processing improvements like bloom, lens flare, light shafts, etc.

The Coalition is working on Screen Space Global Illumination, higher particle counts and 120FPS multiplayer. Xbox One X cinematics were displayed in 4K 30FPS, but the upgraded Xbox Series X version of Gears 5 will render real-time cinematics at the much more glorious 4K 60FPS.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

