Gears 5 on Xbox Series X should have 120FPS multiplayer support

Xbox Series X could be powerful enough to drive Gears 5 at 120FPS in multiplayer, but will it be at 4K is the bigger question?

The Coalition is aiming pretty high for Gears 5 on the next-gen Xbox Series X console, with the big open doors of 120FPS multiplayer on the table.

In the recent Inside Unreal livestream, the team at The Coalition talked about some of the visual features coming to the upgraded Xbox Series X version of Gears 5. This will include a heap of the features the PC version packs in the Ultra specs, which includes:

Higher resolution textures

Improved anisotropic filtering

Higher-resolution volume fog

Higher quality depth of field

Extremely far draw distances with high level of object detail

Shadow resolution and shadow distance

High-quality screen-space reflections

Post processing improvements like bloom, lens flare, light shafts, etc.

The Coalition is working on Screen Space Global Illumination, higher particle counts and 120FPS multiplayer. Xbox One X cinematics were displayed in 4K 30FPS, but the upgraded Xbox Series X version of Gears 5 will render real-time cinematics at the much more glorious 4K 60FPS.