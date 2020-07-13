New Mario NES LEGO set has a CRT TV where images actually move

The Nintendo x LEGO partnership will create a special NES set with a CRT TV that actually scrolls images and lets you 'play' a Mario game.

| Jul 13, 2020 at 11:32 am CDT

LEGO is making a new NES set with a "screen" that actually moves.

A new LEGO x Nintendo set has been leaked out, and this time it's centered around the classic NES. The kit has you building a mini Nintendo Entertainment System and an old-school CRT TV that actually scrolls images with a dial on the side to simulate a Mario game. As you twist the dial, Mario will move and jump across the level. It's extremely innovative and interesting, but like all LEGO sets--especially the Mario-themed ones--the NES kit will set you back a pretty penny.

The set was leaked by website VJGamer and will apparently cost 229 Euros, or about $260 USD. The LEGO Group has acknowledge the set with a brief teaser but hasn't officially announced it yet.

The leak says the NES set will launch August 1, and will include a mini NES, a cartridge, and a CRT TV. Needless to say that the set doesn't actually play video games and is a replica kit. It'll join the fleet of Mario-themed LEGO sets that're now available.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360

NEWS SOURCES:vjgamer.com.hk, stonewars.de

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

