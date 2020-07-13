New Mario NES LEGO set has a CRT TV where images actually move

The Nintendo x LEGO partnership will create a special NES set with a CRT TV that actually scrolls images and lets you 'play' a Mario game.

LEGO is making a new NES set with a "screen" that actually moves.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A new LEGO x Nintendo set has been leaked out, and this time it's centered around the classic NES. The kit has you building a mini Nintendo Entertainment System and an old-school CRT TV that actually scrolls images with a dial on the side to simulate a Mario game. As you twist the dial, Mario will move and jump across the level. It's extremely innovative and interesting, but like all LEGO sets--especially the Mario-themed ones--the NES kit will set you back a pretty penny.

The set was leaked by website VJGamer and will apparently cost 229 Euros, or about $260 USD. The LEGO Group has acknowledge the set with a brief teaser but hasn't officially announced it yet.

The leak says the NES set will launch August 1, and will include a mini NES, a cartridge, and a CRT TV. Needless to say that the set doesn't actually play video games and is a replica kit. It'll join the fleet of Mario-themed LEGO sets that're now available.