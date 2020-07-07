Halo 3 comes to Steam on July 14 with Forge mode

Halo 3 is coming to PC next week complete with precision optimizations, high FPS, and other features befit of the platform.

Halo 3 is coming to the Master Chief Collection on PC next week on July 14, 2020, Microsoft today announced.

On July 14, the Master Chief Collection gets one step closer to full completion on PC. Armed with 24 multiplayer maps, fully remastered graphics, a sprawling campaign (with a brand new jetpack skull), and higher-end PC optimizations like uncapped frame rates and 4K 60FPS, Halo 3 scratches that nostalgia itch while also giving PC players their first chance to jump in and finish the fight. Full cross-play between Xbox and PC ensures there's also someone to play with or play against.

Halo 3 also launches with the hugely anticipated Forge mode, which of course needs no introduction. Expect tons of customs chicanery on a level we've never seen before. Forge is also coming to Halo: Reach and Halo 2: Anniversary, too. Theater is also dropping so you can capture your highlights.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Halo 3 will be sold separately for $10 on both Steam and the Windows Store, or as part of the full $40 Master Chief Collection (currently on sale for $32 right now on Steam). It's also available for Game Pass on PC.

The entire Master Chief Collection will get a huge progression update with Halo 3 drops. Season 2 will offer lots of new unlocks as well as custom skins in Halo 1, and a new scheme that lets you pick and choose what armor pieces you want to unlock in specific tiers.

Halo 3 drops on July 14 on Steam and the Windows Store. Check below for more information: