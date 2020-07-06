Intel preps Core i9-10850K: 10C/20T chip with perf close to 10900K

The new Intel Core i9-10850K features the same 5.2GHz Turbo Boost Max 3.0 clocks as the Core i9-10900K.

| Jul 6, 2020 at 8:09 pm CDT

It looks like Intel is about to release another CPU into its Core i9 family of processors, with TUM_APISAK noticing a new Core i9-10850K processor in the Geekbench database.

Intel's new purported Core i9-10850K processor features 200MHz lower stock clocks than the Core i9-10900K, the same 5.20GHz Turbo Boost Max 3.0 clocks, and a Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) that we don't know about just yet.

We might even see the Core i9-10850K processor without a TVB at all, and it could be aimed at OEMs to throw into pre-build PCs. This way, OEMs aren't needing to worry about keeping the ridiculous heat from the Core i9-10900K -- especially if it has virtually the same performance as the 10900K.

We'll see in the coming weeks how this new Intel CPU goes.

