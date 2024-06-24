Intel Arrow Lake CPUs spotted in the wild with impressive base clocks

Intel's latest test platforms and log files have revealed three new Arrow Lake-based chips and impressive clock speed improvements compared to previous-gen.

Intel hasn't said much about its new Arrow Lake CPUs, but now some log files have revealed some key details about what we can expect performance-wise.

X user @InstLatX64 shared some log files that revealed three new chips: Arrow Lake-S 24-core, Arrow Lake-HX 24-core, and Arrow Lake-H 16-core. The log files reveal that the Arrow Lake-S 24-core and 24-thread chip has a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz, which, if proven to be true, would mean a 600 MHz increase compared to the previous desktop flagship CPU, the Raptor Lake Core i9-14900K.

Also featuring a significant clock speed improvement is the Arrow Lake-HX 24 core and 24 thread chip with a 3.0 GHz, an 800 MHz increase compared to the Core i9-14900HX, the previous gen HX flagship. However, that isn't the biggest increase with these new Arrow Lake CPUs, as the Arrow Lake-H SKU, a 16-core and 16-thread CPU whose base clock is 1200 MHz faster than the previous gen Core Ultra 9 185H.

Intel is expected to launch these new chips sometime in October, which will be followed by the new Z890 motherboards that were unveiled at Computex 2024. I had a chance of getting up close with the new Intel-based motherboards with ASRock, check out some images of those here.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, x.com

