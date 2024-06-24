Intel Arrow Lake CPUs spotted in the wild with impressive base clocks

Intel hasn't said much about its new Arrow Lake CPUs, but now some log files have revealed some key details about what we can expect performance-wise.

X user @InstLatX64 shared some log files that revealed three new chips: Arrow Lake-S 24-core, Arrow Lake-HX 24-core, and Arrow Lake-H 16-core. The log files reveal that the Arrow Lake-S 24-core and 24-thread chip has a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz, which, if proven to be true, would mean a 600 MHz increase compared to the previous desktop flagship CPU, the Raptor Lake Core i9-14900K.

Also featuring a significant clock speed improvement is the Arrow Lake-HX 24 core and 24 thread chip with a 3.0 GHz, an 800 MHz increase compared to the Core i9-14900HX, the previous gen HX flagship. However, that isn't the biggest increase with these new Arrow Lake CPUs, as the Arrow Lake-H SKU, a 16-core and 16-thread CPU whose base clock is 1200 MHz faster than the previous gen Core Ultra 9 185H.

Intel is expected to launch these new chips sometime in October, which will be followed by the new Z890 motherboards that were unveiled at Computex 2024. I had a chance of getting up close with the new Intel-based motherboards with ASRock, check out some images of those here.