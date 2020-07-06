Ubisoft is giving away one of its best games at new live stream event

Score one of Ubisoft's best games for free by watching its new E3-style livestream showcase.

Ubisoft follows Microsoft's playbook and promises to give you a free game just from watching its new E3-style digital show.

Today Ubisoft confirmed more details about its big digital Ubisoft Forward showcase, and have tossed in a free game to boot. If you sign in any time between when the show starts at 12PM PST / 3PM EST and ends at 12:45PM PST / 3:45PM EST, you'll get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2. Back in 2016, I marked Watch Dogs 2 as my game of the year and said it's something everyone should play. Now everyone can actually play it.

The 45-minute live stream will highlight everything Ubisoft is currently working on. The company plans to ship four major AAA games this fiscal year, but we only know about three of them: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Rainbow Six Quarantine. The mystery game should be Far Cry 6.

The Ubisoft Forward event goes live July 12 at 12PM PST/3PM EST, and will be streamed on Ubisoft's own website, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer.

Make sure you have your uPlay account linked with the appropriate streaming services and platforms to get your free Watch Dogs 2 copy.