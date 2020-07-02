SK Hynix kicks off mass production of HBM2E: fastest DRAM in the world

HBM2E on a 6-stack configuration could boast an out-of-this-world 2.76TB/sec memory bandwidth.

| Jul 2, 2020 at 11:25 pm CDT

SK Hynix has just announced it has begun mass production of HBM2E memory, which boasts higher transfer speeds of 3.6Gbps/pin, and can handle capacities of up to 16GB per stack.

SK Hynix kicks off mass production of HBM2E: fastest DRAM in the world 02 | TweakTown.com

HBM2E is an upgrade over HBM2, with twice the capacities over its predecessor we're looking at 8-Hi, 16GB stacks. The new HBM2E memory standard can be clocked at up to 3.6Gbps/pin, which is faster than the 3.2Gbps/pin that the official HBM2E spec has at its maximum.

What does this mean? Companies can use HBM2E memory controllers that handle the higher 3.6Gbps/pin speeds, which is out of spec -- a nice 'free' upgrade. A single 1024-pin stack provides 460GB/sec, while a 2048-pin stack provides 960GB/sec, a 6-stack configuration would offer a simply mind blowing 2.76TB/sec of memory bandwidth.

Don't expect this to be on a new consumer Radeon or GeForce graphics card in the near future, but rather HPC and supercomputers.

Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5700 XT (11293-03-40G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$429.99
$429.99$429.99$463.14
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/2/2020 at 9:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.