You have never seen the Sun like this before, 10-year timelapse video

10 years of footage of the Sun has been condensed down into an absorbable video - every second is a day.

Jak Connor | Jun 29, 2020 at 3:32 am CDT

NASA has been recorded the Sun for over 10 years now, and to celebrate that achievement it has released a 10-year time-lapse video.

The video was released onto NASA's "Goddard" official YouTube Channel, and explains that as of June 2020, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has been watching the Sun "non-stop" for over a decade. Throughout that time, SDO has captured 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun that equates to a staggering 20 million gigabytes of data.

With all of these images, astronomers and scientists were able to acquire a more deeper understanding of the inner workings of our closest star. The 10-year time-lapse showcases photos that were taken at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, which is an extreme ultraviolet wavelength that reveals the Sun's outermost atmospheric layer, the corona. 10 years of images have been complied into a 61 minute video, which showcases both the turbulent beauty of the Sun, as well as its rise and fall in activity of its 11-year solar cycle. Do note, there are timestamps in the description of the video for the viewers accessible pleasure.

Buy at Amazon

50PCs FINESTEP Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99$17.53-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/29/2020 at 9:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techexplorist.com, youtube.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.