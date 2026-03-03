TweakTown
News
Modding

Here's Resident Evil's Raccoon City police station turned into an incredible custom PC

Modder and designer Czuga has collaborated with NVIDIA and Capcom to turn Resident Evil Requiem's ruined Raccoon City police station into a custom PC.

Here's Resident Evil's Raccoon City police station turned into an incredible custom PC
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Resident Evil Requiem launched on PC with exceptional performance and rave reviews. To celebrate, modder Czuga collaborated with Capcom and NVIDIA to create a unique custom PC modeled after the ruined Raccoon City police station, featuring a GeForce RTX 5080 and biohazard-inspired lighting.

Capcom's critically acclaimed Resident Evil Requiem has been one of the biggest game releases of the year, and on PC, it has launched in a state that is so polished that it hasn't needed any sort of post-launch updates, hot fixes, or anything, thanks to its rock-solid performance on a wide range of hardware. And to celebrate the launch, modder Czuga has collaborated with Capcom and NVIDIA to create a special custom one-of-a-kind PC.

Here's Resident Evil's Raccoon City police station turned into an incredible custom PC 3
3

Essentially, it's Resident Evil Requiem's ruined Raccoon City police station in the form of a gaming PC. Czuga actually received the location's 3D data and designs directly from Capcom and then transformed them into a custom PC using Blender. From there, all the components were 3D printed, hand-painted, and then hand-assembled into the impressive creation you see here.

And yes, sitting in the center of the ruins is a vertically mounted GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition. Other designs touched include green biohazard-inspired lighting for the fans and the CPU cooler. You can check out the build-making process below, in a shot timelapse video showcasing the assembly, painting, and installation of hardware.

Czuga is definitely one of the most talented modders, as this new Resident Evil Requiem PC is just as impressive as his custom LEGO Fortnite creation from last year. We're unsure where this ruined Raccoon City police station custom PC will end up, but we'd love for it to become a permanent fixture at Capcom's offices, serving as a dedicated station for playing all the games in the Resident Evil series.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles