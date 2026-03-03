Here's Resident Evil's Raccoon City police station turned into an incredible custom PC

TL;DR: Resident Evil Requiem launched on PC with exceptional performance and rave reviews. To celebrate, modder Czuga collaborated with Capcom and NVIDIA to create a unique custom PC modeled after the ruined Raccoon City police station, featuring a GeForce RTX 5080 and biohazard-inspired lighting.

Capcom's critically acclaimed Resident Evil Requiem has been one of the biggest game releases of the year, and on PC, it has launched in a state that is so polished that it hasn't needed any sort of post-launch updates, hot fixes, or anything, thanks to its rock-solid performance on a wide range of hardware. And to celebrate the launch, modder Czuga has collaborated with Capcom and NVIDIA to create a special custom one-of-a-kind PC.

Essentially, it's Resident Evil Requiem's ruined Raccoon City police station in the form of a gaming PC. Czuga actually received the location's 3D data and designs directly from Capcom and then transformed them into a custom PC using Blender. From there, all the components were 3D printed, hand-painted, and then hand-assembled into the impressive creation you see here.

And yes, sitting in the center of the ruins is a vertically mounted GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition. Other designs touched include green biohazard-inspired lighting for the fans and the CPU cooler. You can check out the build-making process below, in a shot timelapse video showcasing the assembly, painting, and installation of hardware.

Czuga is definitely one of the most talented modders, as this new Resident Evil Requiem PC is just as impressive as his custom LEGO Fortnite creation from last year. We're unsure where this ruined Raccoon City police station custom PC will end up, but we'd love for it to become a permanent fixture at Capcom's offices, serving as a dedicated station for playing all the games in the Resident Evil series.