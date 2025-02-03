'GTA is unlike any other game,' animator says Rockstar is likely fixing tons of bugs in GTA 6

If Rockstar Games is still planning on releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025, then the team is probably squashing as many bugs as possible right now--a massive undertaking for any studio.
There's no game like a GTA game. This has been proven true by GTA V's megaton sales figures of 200 million lifetime units so far, and GTA VI is expected to be so powerful that it'll uplift the entire video games industry. Now we have some interesting commentary from someone who was involved in GTA V's development and knows how Rockstar operates behind the scenes, and he's speculating that Rockstar is currently in the rampant bug-squashing phase of a playable GTA 6 build.
Here's what former Rockstar Games animator Mike York said in a recent interview with Australian video games personality Kiwi Talkz:
(Rockstar is) probably still making a few new things here and there, or adding to things here and there, of course, but I would assume that the game's probably playable now and a bunch of people are testing the whole thing all the way through.
There's probably a ton of bugs, and they're fixing all those bugs. They're trying to find more bugs--trying to find as many bugs as they can before they release.
Because a game like GTA is unlike any other game. It's unlike any other game, and the reason for that is the unpredictability of the game, and the unpredictability of what the player is going to do in that game because of it being open world, because of it being like a human city, right.
The way it is...it's a lot (more) different than, like, The Witcher open-world. It's totally different. There's a lot of things that can happen that you don't really think about until some random kid in his basement tries it. You really don't.
We played the game when I worked on GTA 5--we played the game every day, all day, for like 8 to 10 hours a day, all of us, every single day, and we were like 'what's going on?'
We're playing the game and we would constantly come up to each other and be like 'Have you seen this before? Oh I've never seen that! Have you seen that? No, I've never seen that! Oh did you see this?'
There was so much in the game that it was almost impossible for like a human being to see it all or to find all the bugs. You can have a thousand people playing the game every day for six months and you still won't find all the bugs because there would be some random thing.