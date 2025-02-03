'GTA is unlike any other game,' animator says Rockstar is likely fixing tons of bugs in GTA 6

Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York explains why Grand Theft Auto games are so unique and stand apart from other titles insofar as game development.

If Rockstar Games is still planning on releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025, then the team is probably squashing as many bugs as possible right now--a massive undertaking for any studio.

There's no game like a GTA game. This has been proven true by GTA V's megaton sales figures of 200 million lifetime units so far, and GTA VI is expected to be so powerful that it'll uplift the entire video games industry. Now we have some interesting commentary from someone who was involved in GTA V's development and knows how Rockstar operates behind the scenes, and he's speculating that Rockstar is currently in the rampant bug-squashing phase of a playable GTA 6 build.

Here's what former Rockstar Games animator Mike York said in a recent interview with Australian video games personality Kiwi Talkz: