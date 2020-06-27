Bill & Ted Face the Music has been delayed because of Tenet's delay

Warner Bros. just delayed Tenet, which forces Bill & Ted Face the Music back two weeks to August 28, 2020.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 27, 2020 at 12:31 am CDT

Bill & Ted Face the Music was originally due for August 13, 2020 -- but the time travel movie has had some experiences with time it seems, with MGM delaying Bill & Ted Face the Music two weeks until August 28, 2020 -- and it's because of Tenet.

Warner Bros. delayed the release of Christopher Nolan's new movie (again) by two weeks, with a new opening of August 12, 2020 -- the day before Bill & Ted Face the Music was meant to debut. This forced MGM to push their movie back two weeks until August 28, 2020.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will have the original stars of the two first cult classic movies, with Bill & Ted themselves in Keanu Reeves (star of The Matrix and John Wick franchies -- each with new movies coming out, both with Reeves in them once again) and Alex Winter.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is a follow-up to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, released in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

Bill & Ted Face the Music debuts on August 28, 2020 -- probably.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

