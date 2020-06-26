Origin PC July 4th can save gamers hundreds of dollars
Special financing deals give qualifying buyers six months with no interest financing.
When it comes to custom gaming PCs, one of the many companies out there building them is called Origin PC. Origin PC has some specials for the coming July 4 holiday in the United States that offer hundreds of dollars off select laptop gaming computers. One of the offerings is the EVO16-S or NT-16 featuring an Intel Core i7-8750H processor for $200 off.
Those machines also include free ground shipping in the United States. Gamers can also save $100 and get free US ground shipping on the EON15-X AMD or the NS-15 AMD laptops. All Origin PC laptop computers get free ground shipping in the US during the sale.
Gamers wanting a desktop system can also get some nice discounts on Ryzen-powered desktops with a $50 Visa reward card and free US ground shipping. Gamers who prefer Intel can get free shipping, but no discounts. Anyone who purchases one of the smaller M-Class RTX Studio desktops gets three months of Adobe Creative Cloud and free shipping.
Gamers looking to finance their next rig can also get 0% APR for six months for qualified customers. It's worth noting that Origin PC machines are far from inexpensive, any custom gaming computers are costly. The EON15-X gaming laptop mentioned starts at $2372. Origin PC had a similar sale for Memorial Day in May.