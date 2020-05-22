Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Origin PC Memorial Day sale offers discounts, rebates, and games

The discounts include up to $200 off some laptop models, free games, and more

Shane McGlaun | May 22, 2020

Monday, May 25 is Memorial Day in the United States, and to celebrate, Origin PC has special Memorial Day savings that anyone needing a new gaming laptop or desktop might want to take advantage of. The company is offering hundreds of dollars in rebates in the form of discounts or reward cards on certain machines, free shipping, and bonus digital games.

Origin PC is offering its EVO16-S and NT-16 laptops with $200 discounts and free shipping. The same discounts are available on the EVO17-S and NT-17. Buyers who opt for an Eon15-X or an NS-15 will get $100 off, three months of free Xbox Game Pass for PC, and free ground shipping.

Shoppers who opt for any Origin PC gaming laptop will get free US ground shipping. Some desktop gaming computers are available with $100 Visa reward cards, free US ground shipping, bonus digital games, and more. The bonus digital games include Red Dead Redemption 2, among others.

Some PCs purchased with qualifying hardware also include digital copies of Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Ice Born Master Edition. Systems with select AMD Radeon GPUs include three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Buyers who purchase PCs with select AMD Ryzen CPUs get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC at no cost.

Shoppers wanting to finance the machines can get 0% APR for six months, assuming they are qualified to purchase. All of the special deals end on June 1, 2020, giving gamers little more than a week to take advantage. Last we spoke of Origin PC was in April when it put a gaming PC inside drivable Tesla kid's ride-on toy.

Red Dead Redemption 2

