Check out 16 minutes of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage

New Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay shows just how realistic, detailed, and incredibly deep the game actually is.

Hands-on previews for Cyberpunk 2077 are going live, revealing fresh gameplay of CD Projekt RED's next magnum opus.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development since 2014, and we're only finally getting official hands-on gameplay impressions. Suffice it to say this is a big, big deal. Lots of games outlets got to try out a new four-hour demo of the game that chronicles the initial prologue, complete with V.'s first mission with Jackie.

The general consensus is that Cyberpunk 2077's in-game world is amazingly detailed and could even rival that of Naughty Dog's world-building prowess. Characters feel and look alive with amazingly detailed expressions, eyes, and animations, carry out conversations, interact with the world, and ultimately live up to our expectations of the huge living cities and real-time AI outlined back in 2016.

There's mention of three different origin stories for V.: Nomad, which starts you outside of Night City in the Badlands, Corpo, basically making you a corporate underling in the more sophisticated and high-tech city square, and Street Punk, which is exactly what it sounds like. Either way you're still an outlaw mercenary with big aspirations and delusions of grandeur.

In VG247's preview, staffer Alex Donaldson talked about how elevators will show fictional futuristic talk shows on holographic pop-up screens. There's also lots of custom music across 10 channels.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

As far as mechanics go, CDPR has nailed the shooting. Multiple outlets say the shooting is excellent and on par with a streamlined, top-of-the-line FPS. Weapons are fluid and dynamic, and all melee weapons vary between performance, handling, and overall gameplay.

There's also a cybernetic detective vision that's similar to Geralt's Witcher sense. This will be used to highlight specific pathways and objective markers. But it's a lot deeper than that. Cyberpunk 2077's detective vision will essentially let you see through the eyes of someone else in order to complete quests or set up specific missions. It's a big part of the choice factor and what you see during these sequences will arm you with info on how to proceed and execute certain plans.

It's kind of like a built-in mini-game of sorts.

There's lots more in the videos above and below so be sure to give them a watch.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches November 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It'll also get free upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.