Chenbro RB133G13-U10 barebone 1U server system debuts

Chenbro has announced the launch of another barebone rack-mount server system called the RB133G13-U10. The system is a 1U server with an integrated dual Xeon motherboard pre-fitted from the factory. It offers support for Intel VROC, Apache Pass, and Redfish compliance.

Chenbro says that the machine is ready for scalable storage server set up and is available globally right now. It offers support for ten hot-swappable NVMe U.2 drives allow users to create an all-flash array. It would also support tiered virtualized storage applications for Enterprise users. Chenbro says that the server system is ideal for high-performance applications like software-defined storage, virtualization, HPC, cloud computing, and SaaS.

It also features end-to-end security and promises easy management. The custom 1U chassis is ready to install a pair of Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to 28-cores and a 165W TDP. It will support a maximum of 2TB of DDR4 memory, dual 10GbE connectivity, and has a single PCI-E Gen 3 x16 HH/HL expansion slot.

Chenbro wrote, "The RB133G13-U10 all-Flash barebone is tailor-made for Enterprise use and ready for scale-up with software-defined storage and virtualized computing as your business grows. Thanks to being built upon the Intel Xeon Scalable system architecture, the TCO for Enterprises looking to roll-out cutting-edge storage arrays is low."

The RB133G13-U10 has a tool-free design for easy upgrades and maintenance. Tools aren't needed for any of the storage, drive trays, system fans, or riser brackets. The company will also customize the logo of the chassis for companies wanting that service. Pricing is a mystery at this time. Earlier this month, Chenbro announced the launch of the RB14604 1U rack-mount barebone system.