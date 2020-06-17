Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Chenbro RB14604 Level 6 1U rackmount barebone server debuts

The barebone server is designed for cost-effective web hosting, content delivery, cloud services, and more.

Shane McGlaun | Jun 17, 2020 at 1:01 pm CDT (1 min, 9 secs time to read)

Chenbro has announced the launch of a new level 6 1U rackmount server barebone meant for Intel Xeon E processors. The barebone server chassis features an Intel Micro-ATX Server Board M10JNP2SB motherboard and uses the Chenbro RM14604 chassis. It also uses a 400W 80Plus Gold power supply.

Other features of the chassis include a quartet of tool-less hot-swap 3.5-inch drive bays and Chenbro can apply custom logos and bezels to the chassis. The power supply used inside the barebone server chassis has a MTBF of over 100,000 hours. The chassis also features optimized cable routing to help keep the internal components cool and operating efficiently.

The cooling system includes four dedicated cooling fans and air ducts able to cool up to a 95W Intel Xeon E processor. Along with the four external 3.5-inch storage bays are a pair of 2.5-inch internal bays and a storage backplane for four 3.5-inch SAS/SATA drives. Internal expansion slots include a single half-length, full-height PCI-Express 8x slot.

Networking consists of a quartet of 1GbE ports via an Intel i210 Ethernet Controller. Buyers can fit up to 128GB of ECC UDIMM 2666MHz RAM inside the machine. Chenbro says, "The RB14604 is an easy-to-use barebones server solution, pre-integrating a server-grade Micro-ATX motherboard to ensure a reliable, cost-effective, ready-to-go solution for applications such as web hosting, content delivery, storage applications, and entry-level Cloud services."

