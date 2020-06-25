Philips 558M1RY: a new 55-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor costs $1500

Philips reveal new 55-inch 558M1RY: 'the largest console gaming optimized monitor' has 4K 120Hz.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 25, 2020 at 9:29 pm CDT

Philips has just unveiled what it is calling the "largest console gaming optimized monitor", with its new 558M1RY coming in as a huge 55-inch TV with a native 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution and super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Check it out:

The new Philips 558M1RY monitor sees the company teaming with Bowers & Wilkins, baking in a 40W speaker direcftly into the monitor. Not just that, but Philips also delivers with the looks of the 558M1RY by providing Ambiglow that blasts colored light in different directions onto the back wall where you will place the Philips 558M1RY monitor.

Inside, we have a 55-inch panel with a native 3840 x 2160 resolution, DisplayHDR 1000 certification (that means it'll be nice and bright), a fast 2.5ms response time (faster 1.5ms over DisplayPort) and that silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

But best of all: Philips will be selling its new 558M1RY monitor for around $1500 which is a steal.

This is perfect for next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as high-end gaming PCs... you will need a lot of grunt to drive 4K 120FPS gaming, however. You can run it at 1080p and 1440p and still enjoy 120FPS, but 4K 120FPS... prepare yourself.

