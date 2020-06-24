Project CARS 3 arrives August 28 for the PC, Xbox One, PS4

Project CARS 3 now has a release date, with publisher BANDAI NAMCO announcing that it will drop on August 28, 2020.

The new game will feature some new twists and turns, since developer Slightly Mad Studios was acquired by Codemasters in November 2019. Project CARS 3 now has a re-worked career mode, with upgrades included -- meaning you can find the car you love, and upgrade it throughout Project CARS 3.

The recent announce trailer for Project CARS 3 left fans divided, something you can read more about here. Slightly Mad Studios boss Ian Bell said back in July 2019 that Project CARS 3 is a "revolution" and a "game changer", which you can read more about here.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Project CARS 3 will be launching on PC of course, but Slightly Mad Studios hasn't announced which store front yet: it could be Steam, Epic Games Store, or something in between. We don't know that just yet.

There were some new screenshots released for Project CARS 3 with its August 28, 2020 release announcement, which I've got above, and below.