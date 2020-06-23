Apple unveiled macOS Big Sur at WWDC 2020

Apple held its annual WWDC developer conference yesterday, and one of the things that it unveiled at the show was the next generation of macOS. The next operating system from Apple is called Big Sur, and Apple says that it will bring with it a "beautiful redesign" that's new but familiar. Apple's browser Safari is also getting new features, including a customizable start page, more powerful tabs, quicker and easier translation, and a new Privacy Report.

Big Sur will also bring a redesigned Maps application that offers immersive features enabling users to explore and navigate the world. "macOS Big Sur is a major update that advances the legendary combination of the power of UNIX with the ease of use of the Mac, and delivers our biggest update to design in more than a decade," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "With its modern and clean look, huge improvements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, and new privacy features, we think everyone is going to love the breakthrough experience that macOS Big Sur offers."

Apple says that Big Sur is the most significant design upgrade since the introduction of Mac OS X and is designed specifically to make navigation easier and put controls at the fingertips of users. Apple promises that everything about the operating system from the color palette and materials to the curvature of window corners has been refined. Icons in the dock are designed to be more consistent with icons across the Apple ecosystem without giving up their "Mac personality."

Big Sur will bring a customizable menu bar giving quick access to notifications and redesigned widgets in different sizes. Safari has also been upgraded for a more significant focus on privacy, and Apple claims it's 50% faster than Chrome. Tabs have been redesigned for faster navigation, and the browser supports more personalization. Full details of macOS Big Sur are can be found here. It turned out that the rumors were true, and no new iMac computers were announced at the event, but the ARM-powered Macs were announced. Big Sur will land this fall.