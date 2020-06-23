This country is secretly giving its people a coronavirus vaccine

A country is already administrating a coronavirus vaccine candidate to its workers, here's which one.

Jak Connor | Jun 23, 2020 at 7:32 am CDT (4 mins, 11 secs time to read)

A coronavirus vaccine being rolled out globally is still quite a way off, but that hasn't stopped once country from secretly administering a vaccine candidate to specific people.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Chinese government has already begun offering a vaccine candidate developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) to state employees who have business overseas. That same program has now extended to specific workers located in Beijing, where the city is seeing spikes in coronavirus cases as of late. The vaccine candidate will be available for people who are working in high-risk areas such as airports.

This vaccine program isn't available for the general public, and has mostly appeared as a secret that is quietly being conducted behind closed doors. China has previously stated that it was prepared to use non-complete vaccines on "special groups", and that certain communities in the general public may become "special groups". According to National Health Commission disease control expert Wu Hao, who spoke to state television, "If you control the source, and cut the chain of transmission, the number will have a cliff-like drop".

At the moment, CNBG is testing two coronavirus vaccines, the first has just been approved for Phase 2 trials, and the second is entering Phase 3, where testing will be stationed abroad. There was also no specifics on what vaccine Beijing workers were being given.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

