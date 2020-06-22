Kingston Technology begins shipping 7.68TB DC1000M SSD

The normal retail price for the SSD is listed as over $2300 at CDW, but is offered with a huge discount.

Kingston Technology has announced that it has begun shipping a 7.68TB version of the Data Center 1000M NVMe PCIe SSD. The SSD is known as the DC1000M, and provides additional storage and implement strict QoS. By implementing strict QoS, Kingston can ensure predictable IO and low latency for data centers that are using the DC1000M.

Kingston is slotting the DC1000M into its line along with the recently released DC1000B NVMe boot drive. The new drive uses a hot-pluggable 2.5-inch form factor to allow integration with the latest generation servers and storage arrays currently using the PCIe and U.2 backplanes.

Kingston wrote, "The lightning-fast drive provides enterprise-grade features such as end-to-end data path protection, power-loss protection (PLP) and telemetry monitoring for increased data reliability." The SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and includes free technical support. The new SSD is optimized for mixed-use applications. It promises up to 3100 MB/s Read and 2600 MB/s write speeds. Steady-state 4K read/write speeds are 485,000/210,000 IOPS.

Kingston leverages technology inside the drive to reduce the possibility of data loss or corruption if power to the drive fails. Power consumption is 5.74 watts at idle, 5.99 W during average read, and 17.06 W during average write. Maximum power consumption is 17.88 W during maximum write operations. Pricing for the 7.68TB SSD is listed on CDW as $1585.99. It's worth noting that the price is counting a $742.01 discount making the normal price $2328. Kingston shipped the KC2500 SSD aimed at consumers recently.