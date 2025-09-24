Micron begins shipping industry's fastest HBM4 at 11Gbps, to partner with TSMC for future HBM4E

TL;DR: Micron has begun shipping its industry-leading 11Gbps HBM4 DRAM, delivering over 2.8TB/s bandwidth with superior performance and power efficiency. The company plans to partner with TSMC for next-gen HBM4E memory production, targeting a 2027 release to support advanced AI and high-performance computing systems.

Micron has confirmed it has started shipping the industry's fastest 11Gbps HBM4 DRAM to its customers, while teasing it will partner with TSMC for its next-gen HBM4E memory.

In its recent earnings call for Q4 and FY2025, the US-based company teased some key developments in its DRAM and NAND flash businesses. Firstly, Micron posted $11.32 billion in revenue compared to $9.3 billion in the previous quarter, while full-year revenues grew to $37.38 billion up from $25.11 billion.

Micron announced it had produced and shipped its first samples of its bleeding-edge HBM4 memory, with over 11Gbps pin speed and up to 2.8TB/sec of bandwidth. The company says its new HBM4 memory should outperform all of the competition -- SK hynix and Samsung, really -- in terms of performance and efficiency.

Micron President & CEO Sanjay Mehrotra explains: "We are pleased to note that our HBM share is on track to grow again and be in line with our overall DRAM share in this calendar Q3, delivering on our target that we have discussed for several quarters now. Micron Technology's HBM4 12-hi remains on track to support customer platform ramps, even as the performance requirements for HBM4 bandwidth and pin speeds have increased".

Mehrotra continued: "We have recently shipped customer samples of our HBM4 with industry-leading bandwidth exceeding 2.8 TB/s and pin speeds over 11 Gbps. We believe Micron Technology's HBM4 outperforms all competing HBM4 products, delivering industry-leading performance as well as best-in-class power efficiency. Our proven 1-gamma DRAM, innovative and power-efficient HBM4 design, in-house advanced CMOS base die, and advanced packaging innovations are key differentiators enabling this best-in-class product".

Micron also discussed its next-gen HBM4E memory, which is made on a totally in-house and advanced CMOS base die, with the company teaming with TSMC for manufacturing the base logic die for HBM4E memory. This will happen for both standard and custom HBM4E memory, with Micron stating it expects HBM4E memory to be a 2027 product.