Kingston ships new KC2500 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD

Kingston has announced that it is now shipping a new version of its KC2500 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD that packs 2TB of storage in the small form factor SSD. The drive is aimed at desktop, workstation, and high-performance computing systems where performance is critical. Kingston uses a GEN 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND.

Read/write speeds are up to 3500/2900 MB/s, and Kingston promises that the drive is durable. The new 2TB capacity slots into the range for the KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD range that begins at 250GB. Kingston also supports end-to-end data protection using XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption.

The SSD also allows the use of independent software vendors with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions. That includes offerings from Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic, and others. The KC2500 also has integrated Microsoft eDrive support, which is a security storage specification for use with BitLocker. Kingston ships all capacities of the SSD with cloning software.

The specific controller used is an SMI 2262EN. Random 4K read/write performance is up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS for all drive capacities. The drive is very efficient with .003W consumed at idle and 7W consumed at maximum write speed. The mean time between failure is 2 million hours, and the drive is covered by a five-year limited warranty. Kingston's 2TB KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD sells for $455 and is available now. Kingston shipped a new 7.68TB data center SSD recently.