Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to Nov. 19, a day before PS5's possible launch

Cyberpunk 2077 gets delayed for another 3 months and is launching late November, very close to next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Derek Strickland | Jun 18, 2020 at 1:54 pm CDT (1 min, 39 secs time to read)

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again, this time to coincide with the launch of next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Today CD Projekt RED delayed Cyberpunk 2077 to November 19, 2020, over three months later than its original September launch. Interestingly enough, this is just a day before the PlayStation 5 could release. Recent deleted Amazon listings pinpointed a November 20 launch for the PS5.

The timing is a little suspect. Is Cyberpunk 2077 being delayed so it can be a next-gen launch game? Possibly. CDPR says the delay will allow them to ensure the massive FPS RPG is balanced properly, but the game is still 100% finished insofar as content.

"At the time we are writing these words, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer--it's all there," CDPR said in a Twitter post.

"But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.

"A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that."

CDPR did confirm a next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 on both higher-end consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now set to launch on November 19, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

