EA should announce Apex Legends crossplay at EA Play 2020 tomorrow

Apex Legends will soon join Fortnite in the land of crossplay battle royale goodness.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 17, 2020 at 11:25 pm CDT (1 min, 59 secs time to read)

EA will be hosting its EA Play 2020 event in lieu of E3 2020 being cancelled over coronavirus, where we will see our first gameplay of the just-announced Star Wars: Squadrons -- but also, some news on Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment's massive battle royale hit Apex Legends should receive some new teases at EA Play 2020, with crossplay expected for the battle royale shooter. According to Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat: "Apex Legends is still one of EA's biggest games, and it should get some news at EA Play. Expect the battle royale shooter to get crossplay".

Grubb continues: "This will come in time to ensure that the next-gen systems have plenty of players when they launch this fall. It's also possible that developer Respawn will announce upgrades for Apex Legends for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X".

We've been hearing for a little while now that Apex Legends would receive crossplay support, which would put it on better footing against battle royale competitor Fortnite.

Back in April 2020, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment said that crossplay is "important" to Apex Legends. Respawn chief operating officer and general manager for Apex Legends, Dusty Welch, explained: "I think on crossplay we see it's something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours".

He continued: "Chad [Grenier, Apex Legends' director] and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time - and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we're on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we'd love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it's an important thing to get to".

