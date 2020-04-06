Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,551 Reviews & Articles | 60,052 News Posts

Apex Legends could soon receive crossplay support like Fortnite

Respawn Entertainment: console crossplay is 'important' to Apex Legends

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 6, 2020 at 10:31 pm CDT (1 min, 9 secs reading time)

It looks like Apex Legends will soon have console crossplay support, with developer Respawn saying it is "important" for the battle royale game.

Apex Legends could soon receive crossplay support like Fortnite 05 | TweakTown.com

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Respawn's chief operating officer and general manager for Apex Legends, Dusty Welch, said that crossplay for gamers on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is "important". He said: "I think on crossplay we see it's something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours".

Welch added: "Chad [Grenier, Apex Legends' director] and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time - and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we're on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we'd love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it's an important thing to get to".

I think it's something Respawn absolutely needs to do, because it's one of the best things about its main competitor: Fortnite. Epic Games really hit a home run with the huge crossplay support in Fortnite where mobile gamers can play with console gamers, as well as PC gamers, and even gamers on-the-go on a Nintendo Switch.

Buy at Amazon

Funko 43288 Pop! Games: Apex Legends - Bloodhound, Multicolor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$6.25
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2020 at 7:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:comicbook.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.