Apex Legends could soon receive crossplay support like Fortnite

It looks like Apex Legends will soon have console crossplay support, with developer Respawn saying it is "important" for the battle royale game.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Respawn's chief operating officer and general manager for Apex Legends, Dusty Welch, said that crossplay for gamers on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is "important". He said: "I think on crossplay we see it's something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours".

Welch added: "Chad [Grenier, Apex Legends' director] and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time - and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we're on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we'd love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it's an important thing to get to".

I think it's something Respawn absolutely needs to do, because it's one of the best things about its main competitor: Fortnite. Epic Games really hit a home run with the huge crossplay support in Fortnite where mobile gamers can play with console gamers, as well as PC gamers, and even gamers on-the-go on a Nintendo Switch.