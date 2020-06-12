Battlefield, Battlefront, and Mass Effect games swoop over to Steam

EA makes good on its promise to bring tons of its PC games over to Steam, dropping a handful of Battlefield, Star Wars, and Mass Effect games

EA today stealth dropped all of its modern Battlefield games on Steam, as well as Mass Effect and both Battlefront games.

EA is doubling down on catalog game sales, and they really want to maximize earnings on old games. Valve in return wants Apex Legends, so expect that to show up on Steam eventually as well. But for now we have some of the best shooters dropping on Steam, including four different Battlefield games, Battlefronts I & II, and a Mass Effect duo that allows Steam gamers to own the full ME series.

All of these games are on sale, too. Prices have been slashed in half because the real money is in monetization. All of these games have online-based microtransaction hooks and push live services.

Check below for a full list of the new games on Steam. These titles join the 25 previously released games that launched on Steam this month, including Dragon Age 2, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and more. Also remember all of EA's games will now launch simultaneously on Steam and Origin at the same time.