Tesla stock price breaches $1000 for the first time in history

Tesla Motors is getting awfully close to Toyota as the most valuable car company in the world

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 11, 2020 at 12:30 am CDT (0 mins, 43 secs time to read)

Tesla Motors share prices have enjoyed a new record high, breaching the $1000 barrier and sitting at $1025 at the time of writing providing the company with a huge $190 billion market cap.

The company is ramping up production of its Semi commercial truck, with a recent tweet from Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk teasing that "volume production" was indeed happening. This helped boost Tesla stock prices past $1000, on top of a new call from Wedbush Securities that has boosted its target price to $1000 and said the EV giant could have "more room to run".

Tesla is hosting its Battery Day soon, where it is expected to unveil a "game-changing" battery technology announcement that could drive Tesla stock past $1500 -- and far past its main competitor in Toyota for the title of the world's most valuable car company.

Anthony Garreffa

