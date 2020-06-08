Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Over a thousand Cyberpunk 2077 NPCs will have unique daily routines

CD Projekt RED amps up its divergent real-time AI systems for Cyberpunk 2077

Derek Strickland | Jun 8, 2020 at 2:06 pm CDT (1 min, 32 secs time to read)

CD Projekt RED aims to take Oblivion's radiant AI to a whole new level with Cyberpunk 2077.

According to new CDPR interviews, Cyberpunk 2077's new real-time AI systems will allow for incredible dynamism. Thousands of NPCs will have actual daily routines throughout Night City's six districts, including a ton of robust and varied characters with cyborg implants, unique designs and animations, and day and night cycles.

This isn't a surprise. We knew about this as far back as 2016, when CD Projekt RED filed for a grant with the Polish government (which it received). Back then, CDPR laid out its ambitious plans for the game's city creation: "Comprehensive technology for the creation of 'live' cities of great scale playable in real-time, which is based on the principles of artificial intelligence and automation, and takes into account the development of innovative processes and tools supporting the creation of high-quality games with open worlds."

We've seen examples of the dynamic AI in Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage. AI mill about and do their jobs, talk, fight, and even kill each other, making Night City feel alive and dangerous.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on September 17, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. A new Cyberpunk 2077 event is slated for June 25.

