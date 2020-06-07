AMD: the time for gaming on graphics cards with 4GB of VRAM is OVER

AMD has declared that the era of 4GB graphics cards is over, and that gamers should 'game beyond 4GB'

AMD took to its blog last month in a new article titled "Game Beyond 4GB" where it took a look at its new Navi-based Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card in both 4GB and 8GB variants.

The company tested the two Radeon RX 5500 XT cards against each other, showing that the 8GB version had around 20% more performance in major games. AMD tested Borderland 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Forza Horizon 4, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

AMD even ran DOOM Eternal on the Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB and 8GB cards, with the Ultra Nightmare graphics setting seeing the Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB of VRAM running at 75FPS at 1080p. The 4GB version? Couldn't even enable the graphics settings. Sure, you could disable a couple of settings and it would run anyway, but AMD is trying to make the point here is that 8GB is the future.

Interestingly, I just had a fresh look at the Fiji-based Radeon R9 Fury X graphics card and benchmarked it against everything in my GPU stack including the Radeon RX 5500 XT. Throughout the article I praised the Radeon RX 5500 XT, as it was beating the Radeon R9 Fury X in pretty much everything -- hamstrung by its 4GB of framebuffer.

You can read more about that here.