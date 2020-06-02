Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Check out this new 20-minute gameplay footage of Diablo 4

We have 20 minutes of new gameplay footage from Diablo 4, and it looks good!

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 2, 2020 at 7:32 pm CDT (0 mins, 50 secs time to read)

Diablo 4 might not have a release date, but that doesn't mean that the hype for it is not real -- with a new 20-minute gameplay clip of Diablo 4 shown by 'GAMEPLAY PS' on YouTube. Check it out:

The new Diablo 4 gameplay footage shows the huge Barbarian character, completing the quest 'A Light in the Dark'. In this video it is just raw gameplay with no one talking over it, so we get a great look at the gameplay and those gigantic and deep hits that the Barbarian places on countless enemies.

It would've been nice to have had a higher-res upload, as the video itself is in 4K but it doesn't appear that the video itself is rendering in 4K. Still, for what it is -- most likely some Diablo 4 beta goodness -- it looks good.

