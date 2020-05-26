Mafia II: Definitive Edition drops to 20FPS on current-gen consoles

No true 4K for the Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and it drops to 20FPS -- unbelievable (not)

It was just two weeks ago now when 2K Games announced its new Mafia Trilogy, a new definitive collection of their infamous crime drama franchise. While it looks absolutely stunning in its remake goodness, it's not fairing too well on consoles:

Mafia II: Definitive Edition in particular has some major issues on consoles, with the in-depth folks at Digital Foundry ripping Mafia II: Definitive Edition apart and seeing how it ticks. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game don't run the game at 4K -- this includes the flagship Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles.

But it gets worse: the console versions of Mafia II: Definitive Edition see performance drop down to just 20FPS.

Remember that Mafia II is close to 10 years old, and even still it doesn't run at native 4K on the "zomg 6TFLOPs" performance on the Xbox One X console. We're looking at 1800p on the Xbox One X, 1440p (2560 x 1440) on the PlayStation 4 Pro, 1080p (1920 x 1080) on the PlayStation 4, and just 900p on the Xbox One S.

The normal base PS4 and Xbox One S see performance that drops down into 20FPS territory, while the beefier Xbox One X is locked at 30FPS and drops into the mid 20s at some points. Meanwhile, the beefed up PlayStation 4 Pro can see performance drops to 20FPS more than the regular PS4 and Xbox One S versions.

We have dynamic resolution support, so the resolution will adjust as performance is impacted -- so these resolutions are not even locked in stone and the performance is still dropping to 20FPS at times.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition resolutions on consoles: