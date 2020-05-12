Here's a list of all the Xbox Series X optimized games
We are just 6 months away from the release of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console, with plenty to look forward to including proper 4K gaming support, 120FPS support, ray tracing, and so much more.
Microsoft recently unveiled its new 'Optimized for Xbox Series X' badge -- where it will continue to add games to its list that include upgrades over their last-gen versions. This will include up to 4K resolution support, 120FPS where supported, ray tracing, HDR, and Smart Delivery.
Not all games will receive a new injection of graphics and frame rate on the suped-up Xbox Series X console, as this is very different to the regular backwards compatibility we're used to. The "Optimized for Xbox Series X" label can see developers either building their game from the ground up for the Xbox Series X, or dabbing a bunch of fresh paint onto exiting games with improved graphics or higher frame rates like 120FPS.
List of Xbox Series X optimized games
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (4K + 30FPS)
- Bright Memory Infinite (4K + 60FPS + ray tracing)
- Call of the Sea (4K + 60FPS)
- Chorus (4K + 60FPS + ray tracing)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (4K)
- Dead Island 2
- Destiny 2 (4K)
- DiRT 5 (4K + 120FPS)
- Dying Light 2
- Everwild
- Forza Motorsport 2020
- Gears 5 (4K + 120FPS + ray tracing)
- Gods and Monsters
- Gothic
- Halo Infinite (4K)
- Madden NFL 2021 (4K)
- Ori and the Will of the Whisps (4K + 120FPS)
- Orphan and the Machine (4K + 120FPS)
- Outriders
- Roots of Pacha
- Scarlet Nexus (4K)
- Scorn (4K + 60FPS)
- Second Extinction (120FPS)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Starfield
- The Ascent (4K + 60FPS)
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Medium (4K)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (4K)
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
- Warframe
- Watch Dogs Legion
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon