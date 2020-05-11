Mafia IV could be on the horizon for next-gen consoles

Mafia's official Twitter account causes tons of buzz with a single line, igniting speculation of a remaster collection or even a new big-budget sequel.

2K Games is teasing something Mafia-related. The series' Twitter account just broke its near two-year silence with a simple one-word Tweet that's the main theme in all Mafia games: Family. So what does it mean? The general consensus is 2K will re-release a Mafia I & II remaster collection on current-gen systems. But it's also possible a new entry is on the way, too.

Take-Two Interactive's current pipeline of games is its biggest ever in the history of the company. There's lots of games on the way from all of its labels and studios. Hangar 13, the dev behind Mafia III, is also working on a new project. Job listings say Hangar 13's new game is set in a fresh IP. So it's more likely the tease isn't for Mafia IV, but a remaster collection. Hangar 13 could assist in the remaster while it works on the new IP.

Take-Two president Karl Slatoff teases Hangar 13's new project is pretty ambitious.

"I wish I could tell you more about what Hangar 13 and Michael Condrey's studio are working on. It's very exciting."

"We're incredibly excited to have the teams at Hangar 13 led by Hayden and also Michael's yet-to-be-named studio as well working on new projects. As I said before, our pipeline is very diverse and it's very large and we're going to share more in the coming months. These two projects are obviously part of that. You can certainly expect that there will be games coming out of those studios."

"We have visibility many years into the future in the pipeline and one thing we know for sure is that it will change. Not everything in the pipeline will see the light of day, and there will be things that are not in the pipeline that will come out. Our goal is to share what we see, which is a multi-year pipeline. We'll share more in the coming months."

Whatever the Tweet is teasing, we should hear about it soon.