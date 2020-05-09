Real Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay coming soon, Ubisoft promises

Ubisoft caught lots of flak for not showing off Xbox Series X gameplay footage of AC Valhalla, but they promise actual gameplay is coming soon

The new Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer was absolutely amazing, but there's just one issue: It wasn't really representative of the Xbox Series X gameplay experience. Ubisoft says actual gameplay is coming soon, though.

The latest Inside Xbox show felt rushed and lacked the kind of next-gen magic we were expecting. But we can't fault Xbox too hard, especially with the coronavirus pandemic going on right now. Still, though, it might be too soon to get excited about third-party games on next-gen, especially when we don't see actual gameplay footage from big games like AC: Valhalla. We were hyped quite a bit and did our fair share of hype contribution for Inside Xbox...and it just didn't live up to expectations.

That'll change soon enough. Valhalla's creative director Ashraf Ismail assures gamers that this is just the beginning. Ubisoft is currently executing a huge marketing campaign and a lot more Valhalla content, gameplay, and features will be revealed in the coming months, likely during Ubisoft's new special digital showcase.

"You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game," Ismail said on Twitter.

"Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!"

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla footage was billed as gameplay, but instead it was more like an indirect tech demo with in-game cinematic-style captures. And it wasn't actually captured on an Xbox Series X. The reality is developers don't have finalized Xbox Series X hardware, and are using devkits and dev PCs to capture footage.

The trailer still blew me away, though, and showcased some amazing real-time lighting and environment effects as well as advanced physics systems. But it wasn't really gameplay. Ubisoft got a lot of criticism for this, and Microsoft got their fair share too.

Still, though, we got awesome announcements from the event. Scorn looks utterly mesmerizing, and The Medium, Bloober Team's new psychological horror terror-fest, was spellbinding.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release alongside next-gen consoles in Holiday 2020.