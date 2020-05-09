Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,593 Reviews & Articles | 60,605 News Posts

Real Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay coming soon, Ubisoft promises

Ubisoft caught lots of flak for not showing off Xbox Series X gameplay footage of AC Valhalla, but they promise actual gameplay is coming soon

Derek Strickland | May 9, 2020 at 05:28 pm CDT (2 mins, 51 secs time to read)

The new Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer was absolutely amazing, but there's just one issue: It wasn't really representative of the Xbox Series X gameplay experience. Ubisoft says actual gameplay is coming soon, though.

The latest Inside Xbox show felt rushed and lacked the kind of next-gen magic we were expecting. But we can't fault Xbox too hard, especially with the coronavirus pandemic going on right now. Still, though, it might be too soon to get excited about third-party games on next-gen, especially when we don't see actual gameplay footage from big games like AC: Valhalla. We were hyped quite a bit and did our fair share of hype contribution for Inside Xbox...and it just didn't live up to expectations.

Read Also: Next-gen console hype check: Is it too early to get super excited?

That'll change soon enough. Valhalla's creative director Ashraf Ismail assures gamers that this is just the beginning. Ubisoft is currently executing a huge marketing campaign and a lot more Valhalla content, gameplay, and features will be revealed in the coming months, likely during Ubisoft's new special digital showcase.

"You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game," Ismail said on Twitter.

"Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!"

Real Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay coming soon, Ubisoft promises 42 | TweakTown.comReal Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay coming soon, Ubisoft promises 52 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla footage was billed as gameplay, but instead it was more like an indirect tech demo with in-game cinematic-style captures. And it wasn't actually captured on an Xbox Series X. The reality is developers don't have finalized Xbox Series X hardware, and are using devkits and dev PCs to capture footage.

The trailer still blew me away, though, and showcased some amazing real-time lighting and environment effects as well as advanced physics systems. But it wasn't really gameplay. Ubisoft got a lot of criticism for this, and Microsoft got their fair share too.

Still, though, we got awesome announcements from the event. Scorn looks utterly mesmerizing, and The Medium, Bloober Team's new psychological horror terror-fest, was spellbinding.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release alongside next-gen consoles in Holiday 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/9/2020 at 4:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.