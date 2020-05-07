Scorn, HR Giger's bizarre dream game, won't release on PS4, Xbox One

Scorn is next-gen only on consoles, and is still coming to PC. But the developers don't know when

Scorn, one of the most hauntingly mesmerizing games in recent memory, will skip current-gen consoles. It's only coming to PC and Xbox Series X.

I'm beyond hyped for Scorn, Ebb Software's ultra-bizarre horror fest. It's like stepping into an HR Giger painting. Scorn was originally funded via Kickstarter in 2017 and has been knee-deep in misty weirdness since. This is our first update in a long, long time. And it's a big one.

Ebb confirms Scorn will be a next-gen Xbox Series X exclusive, and it's not coming to PS4 or Xbox One systems. The studio simply doesn't feel current-gen is worth it. And yes, the game is still coming. The developers just don't know when.

"No. We really don't want to spend development time on what would from a technical standpoint (900p resolution, frame rates dipping below 30fps) be a sub-par version of the game and overall not a good experience," the studio said in a recent Steam post.

Ebb also says they partnered with Microsoft because of the huge autonomy the Xbox giant offered. The devs didn't have to give up creative freedom on the game, just exclusivity rights, which is par for the course for any publishing deal.

The team is also impressed by the Xbox Series X and is targeting 4K 60FPS with Scorn, with an emphasis on solid 60FPS gameplay.

So why the long silence? Kickstarter backers started thinking Scorn was vaporware. The game was delayed and consolidated into a single release in 2018, and there hasn't been many updates since. Turns out that making games is hard and expensive, and Ebb Software simply struggled for resources. That changed when they partnered with investment Kowloon Nights. Things are better for Ebb and they're making progress on Scorn.

There's currently no planned release date for Scorn, but it's coming to PC and Xbox Series X and won't be available on PlayStation 5.