Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,589 Reviews & Articles | 60,544 News Posts

Airbus will soon sniff passengers on planes for coronavirus, bombs

Airbus will roll out a new system that SNIFFS passengers for threats, including COVID-19 coronavirus

Anthony Garreffa | May 6, 2020 at 08:45 pm CDT (1 min, 12 secs time to read)

Can you imagine a future where a plane sniffs and smells you to make sure you're not sick, or carrying some kind of biological hazard or a bomb? Well, get ready -- because the future is about to smack you in the face, and then probably give you a sniff down.

Airbus will soon sniff passengers on planes for coronavirus, bombs 01 | TweakTown.com

Airbus has teamed with Koniku on developing a new air-scanning system that will -- in laymen's terms -- sniff out for viruses, bombs, and other threats. The partnership between the two companies "was originally focused on contactless and automated detection, tracking, and location of chemicals and explosives on-board aircraft and in airports".

But now with coronavirus floating around the world like a wrecking ball, the companies changed things up in order to "include the identification of biological hazards".

Airbus is using "genetically engineered odorant receptors", which translates into a system that uses living cells to do the actual detecting. If the sniffers "smell" something that needs to be warned about, an alarm goes off and authorities know what to do. The system will be able to sniff out anything that goes into making an explosive, through to chemicals used in terrorist attacks -- and even traces of viruses such as the novel coronavirus.

Airbus is hoping to start real-world testing by the end of 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$7.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2020 at 8:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ft.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.