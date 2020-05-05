Watch the Apex Legends Season 5 launch trailer here

Apex Legends fan? Well, you better prepare yourself as the new character Loba is about to get a full reveal in just a matter of hours.

It was recently confirmed that the next Apex Legends character is going to be the little girl we saw in the Revenant reveal trailer. That little girl who watched her father and mother get murdered by Revenant is Loba, and she has now grown up and is tracking down Revenant for revenge.

So far, all we know about Loba is that her story heavily revolves around being a thief, so I think it's fairly safe to assume that her abilities will be related to the loot on the ground somehow. Above is a link to the Apex Legends YouTube Channel, where they will be showcasing the full Season 5 reveal, which will contain a bunch of new content that isn't just Loba. I'd expect cosmetic additions, possibly new changes to the map, gun tweaks, and more.