Loba is Apex Legends' new character that will drop on Season 5, May 12

Respawn Entertainment has officially revealed the new Apex Legends character that will drop on Season 5

Jak Connor | May 1, 2020 at 04:35 am CDT (1 min, 48 secs time to read)

Respawn Entertainment has revealed who the next Apex Legends character will be and when she will be released into the live game.

As you might've expected, Respawn will be adding the new character into the mayhem-filled battle royale when the next season drops. According to a video released onto the official Apex Legends YouTube Channel, the new character we can expect to see in Season 5 will be Loba, the daughter of Marcos Andrade, who was murdered by Revenant in his reveal trailer.

Loba is out for revenge on Revenant, but as she grew up, she became an adept thief, which will no doubt coincide with her abilities in-game. At the moment, we don't know how Loba will play in-game, but Respawn does plan on giving the character a full reveal, as well as a Season 5 breakdown on May 5th. Courtesy of WCCFtech, we have some dot points below showing off what Season 5 will have. Apex Legends Season 5 will be fully released on May 12th. Prepare your weapons for the mayhem, see you in the arena.

  • New Legend: Loba - When everything was taken from her, Loba Andrade learned how to take from everyone else. The Apex Games' newest Legend is used to getting what she wants -- no matter how well it's guarded. She tried to let her past go, but things have a way of catching up.
  • All-New Battle Pass - Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Battle Pass content making a Season 5 debut, and more!
  • Introducing: Quests - Hunt for treasure and answers in the new Season Quest. Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded.
  • Ranked Series 4 - Dominate your enemies and look good doing it in the new series of Ranked Mode!
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
