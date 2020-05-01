Facebook Google Photos transfer tool launches in the US

Many people who use Facebook have a huge number of pictures that have been uploaded to the site over many years of using the social network. Some of those users may want to back up their photos to the popular Google Photos service for sharing on other platforms or just keeping their pictures and video safe in the event something happens to their Facebook account. Facebook knows people want to keep their memories safe, and last year it launched a transfer tool for Google Photos in Ireland.

That Google Photos transfer tool is now live in the United States. The tool is found within the "Your Facebook Information" section of the settings on the user's Facebook account. Reports indicate that Facebook plans to expand the tool to work with other photo services in the future, but for now, it only works with Google Photos.

Facebook has said that the tool encrypts all data transferred between it and Google Photos and requires the user to enter their password before the transfer starts. The tool was previously available in Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Facebook plans to enable additional countries to use the tool in the coming months.

Speaking of the tool, Steve Satterfield, Facebook director of privacy and public policy, said, "At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That's the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation. Today, we're releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos." It's nice to see Facebook playing with other photo storage offerings. In other Facebook news, the social network recently announced Messenger Rooms.