Apple Releases new beta software to help with Face ID unlocking

It's unclear when the beta software might be available for general users of the iPhone

Shane McGlaun | May 1, 2020 at 11:02 am CDT (1 min, 27 secs time to read)

One of the many challenges that smartphone users are facing during the coronavirus pandemic is having to use their device while wearing a mask or gloves. For iPhone users who take advantage of Face ID to unlock their smartphone, having to wear a mask due to coronavirus means that the phone won't unlock. As it stands now, users have the option of waiting until their device times out to be able to swipe up to enter a passcode or remove their mask.

Apple has released updated software that allows users to unlock their iPhones more quickly without using Face ID. With the new software, there is no need to wait for the device to timeout to enter the passcode. All the user needs to do with the software installed is swipe up to enter their passcode without having to wait for a Face ID error and timeout.

While this beta software is ready, Apple hasn't yet said when the final version will launch. The Face ID solution is one of two fixes that are said to be coming aimed at addressing issues that have surfaced during the coronavirus pandemic. In iOS 13.5 beta 3, the software will be introduced that is necessary for applications to develop contact tracing.

That feature is meant to alert people if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Apple and other smartphone makers have had a hard time during the coronavirus pandemic as smartphone sales have plummeted, and manufacturing operations have ceased. Apple's retail head recently announced that many of its retail stores would reopen in May.

iPhone 11 Pro

NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com
