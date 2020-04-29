Google to roll out Zoom-killing service called 'Google Meet'

Google is looking to keep all of its customers on its apps, and with so many people working from home right now and using Zoom, why not release another app that will entice them back onto Google?

Google will soon be rolling out a new free service called Google Meet. Google Meet will be free for anyone who has a Gmail account, and will have a slew of features that will no doubt steal some of Zoom's users back over to Google for the sheer convenience. Meet users will be able to create and host meetings with up to 100 participants by using Meet's website, or iOS and Android apps.

Google users will also be able to schedule meetings on their Google Calendar and go straight to meetings from the Google Calendar app or website. Meet will also be able to use real-time captions and have an expanded tile view layout. At the moment, Google Meet sessions are unlimited, but after September 30th sessions will be limited to 60 minutes each. Google is uncapping the session time to allow for everyone who is required to work from home due to the coronavirus. If you are interested in Google Meet, check out more here.