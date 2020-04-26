Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Epic Games announces huge $2 million Fortnite competition

The new FNCS Invitational begins in May 2020, with $2 million up for grabs in Fortnite

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 26, 2020 at 06:52 pm CDT (1 min, 21 secs time to read)

Epic Games has announced its huge new FNCS Invitational for Fortnite, throwing a huge $2 million of prize money into the mix.

The new FNCS Invitational will happen across 3 weekends starting on Saturday, May 9 -- with Epic inviting "the best of the best" in each region. This includes:

  • The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals
  • The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 Console/Mobile FNCS Finals
  • The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals
  • The top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals
  • Up to 100 players invited directly by Epic

Epic Games will be kicking off the Open Qualifier for Champion ranked players on May 2, with 100 players in each region capable of earning an invite to the huge FNCS Invitational. This will give you the chance to play against "some of the biggest names in Competitive Fortnite" and more excitedly, possibly win a share in the $2 million prize pool.

FNCS Invitational is a Solo competition, with Epic Games saying it will be using a new scoring format -- and it'll also have its own prizing each week. Epic adds that only the "best performing players will advance to the following week".

Follow the official FNCompetitive on Twitter to keep up with the FNCS Invitational for Fortnite.

