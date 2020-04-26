Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,578 Reviews & Articles | 60,338 News Posts

NVIDIA releases GeForce 445.98 hotfix driver, fixes some issues

GeForce graphics card owner? You'll want to grab these new GeForce 445.98 hotfix drivers

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 26, 2020 at 05:29 am CDT (0 mins, 57 secs time to read)

NVIDIA has pushed out its new GeForce hot fix drivers in the form of the new 445.98 drivers, which fix up some of the issues that weer in the GeForce 445.87 Game Ready drivers.

NVIDIA releases GeForce 445.98 hotfix driver, fixes some issues 11 | TweakTown.com

Those drivers were released with optimizations and support for games like Minecraft RTX beta, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Snowrunner, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. The new drivers fix up problems with the shadow cache that was being purged incorrectly, brightness problems with HDR-enabled games, and more.

Overwatch fans might enjoy some more "improved game stability", while F1 2019 gets an issue with randomly crashing to the desktop with the new drivers.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Advanced Overclocked 8G (ROG-STRIX-RTX-2070S-A8G-GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$705.30
$705.30$651.77$584.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2020 at 5:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.custhelp.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.