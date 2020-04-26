Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,578 Reviews & Articles | 60,336 News Posts

Here's how to watch the incredible Travis Scott concert in Fortnite

Travis Scott debuted his brand new track inside of its 'Astronomical' concert in Fortnite, check out Astroworld!

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 26, 2020 at 02:48 am CDT (0 mins, 45 secs time to read)

If you missed the epic Travis Scott concert in Fortnite, check it out in its game-changing glory below. If you didn't know about it, well you should read on.

Epic Games isn't a stranger to having in-game concerts in Fortnite, but yesterday there 100s of thousands of people attending a virtual in-game Travis Scott concert in Fortnite. The one-time event was played inside of Fortnite, with Travis Scott's awesome 'Astronomical' concert available to gamers in Unreal Engine.

Scott dropped a brand new track as well as playing some of his biggest hits, with a bunch of insane explosions and shenanigans taking place during his Astronomical concert. Epic only had a few times that the Astronomical concert with Travis Scott actually take place, so if you missed out you'll have to keep an eye out for the next one if you want some of that exclusive loot.

Buy at Amazon

ASTROWORLD Merch Bracelet

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2020 at 2:48 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:windowscentral.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.