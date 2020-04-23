Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Skype adds custom background capability for all platforms

Custom backgrounds are supported on Mac, Windows, web, and Linux

Shane McGlaun | Apr 23, 2020 at 02:02 pm CDT (1 min, 35 secs time to read)

One of the things people forced to work from home don't like is having coworkers see their home in the background. Few are keen to be judged on their housekeeping capabilities or decor. One of the features that have made Zoom so popular is that it can add custom backgrounds to block out what's behind you.

Those who prefer Skype will be glad to hear that Skype has rolled out a new version of the app for Mac, Windows, Linux, and the web that add support for custom backgrounds. The support that was previously available to blur the background during a video call remains. Skype says in its description for the new feature that users can look like they're anywhere, including calling from the beach or space.

To customize the background for Skype while in a call, Microsoft says landscape images work best, and the image has to be locally saved on the computer. The first step is hovering over the video button or clicking the more menu during a call. Next up is clicking the choose background effect button. After that button is clicked, users can blur the room they're in, or choose an image previously added for the new custom image to change the background effect.

The Skype update also makes it easier to share files. Microsoft says that users can share files directly from their computer to Skype contacts. Skype has been working to make the service easier to use during the coronavirus outbreak while people are stuck at home, and businesses are relying on videoconferencing more than ever. Skype previously eliminated accounts and download requirements adding a link-based option for free video calls. Other Mac software recently updated, includes the Twitter for Mac app.

