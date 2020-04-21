The Twitter for Mac app finally gets a recent Tweets livestream

Twitter has announced an official update for the Mac app that brings with it a feature that many users have wanted for a long time. The update adds in the ability for Mac users to view a livestream of recent Tweets. Before this update, the only way that users could see a stream of newly published Tweets was to refresh the application manually.

This new feature will likely win users for the official Twitter for Mac app from third-party Twitter clients like Tweetbot. Third-party apps that lost the timeline streaming ability back in 2018 when Twitter made a change to its API. Twitter for Mac users do have to enable live tweets but the process is easy to do and very straightforward.

To enable live tweets, users need to install the latest version of Twitter for Mac from the Mac App Store and then click the start icon at the top of the app. Users can then turn on the "Pin to the top" option that enables timeline streaming. Twitter says that once that feature is enabled, users will see new tweets as they're shared at the top of the timeline.

The version of Twitter for Mac that supports this feature is 8.17, and the software is a free download. Along with the new feature also comes some bug fixes, including a permissions issue that constantly showed the permission dialogue for photos and the compose window. The official tweet from Twitter Support outlining the new feature is above. Twitter started testing Tweets that expire in 24 hours last month.