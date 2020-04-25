Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Be a Bad Boy to enter our Blu-ray giveaway

Take home the new release blockbuster courtesy of Universal Sony and TweakTown

Ben Gourlay | Apr 25, 2020 at 05:10 pm CDT (0 mins, 55 secs time to read)

Thanks to our friends at Universal Sony Home Entertainment, we have ten Blu-ray copies of the new release action blockbuster 'Bad Boys for Life' to give away to our readers.

The original Bad Boys, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike's life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel.

To go into the running to win a prize, post this article to your social media profiles, send your postal address to ben at TweakTown dot com and correctly answer the following question before the competition closes on 1 May.

What TV show famously used the song 'Bad Boys'?

'Bad Boys for Life' is out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital from 29 April.

