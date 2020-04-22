Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,574 Reviews & Articles | 60,275 News Posts

New AirPods will have the same design as the Pro minus a key feature

This report could be talking about the rumored AirPods Pro Lite

Shane McGlaun | Apr 22, 2020 at 12:25 pm CDT (1 min, 34 secs time to read)

A couple of days ago, we mentioned that rumors were flying that Apple had three new AirPods models in the works with rumors pointing towards a launch in May. Some new details have surfaced on what exactly those AirPods will feature. According to a report, the new AirPods will have the same design as the existing AirPods Pro but will lack active noise cancellation.

New AirPods will have the same design as the Pro minus a key feature | TweakTown.com

The rumor we talked about earlier this week suggested that among the models of AirPods expected to launch in May will be an AirPods Pro Lite, which would seem to be an appropriate name for the headphones mentioned in this most recent report. Also tipped by the earlier rumor was AirPods X Generation and a set of over the ear headphones.

The new report says that while Apple hasn't modified its May launch window, sources in the supply chain are saying that Apple may have to postpone that launch until the second half of 2020 or even 2021 due to the coronavirus. While it's not specifically mentioned, the assumption would be if Apple delays the launch, the delay would be due to production issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There is debate on what product the report is talking about. The original paywall report from DigiTimes calls the new product the AirPods Pro. We suspect they're talking about the AirPods Pro Lite, but there is a chance that these could be revamped third-generation standard AirPods. The current AirPods line includes the second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case selling for $159. The AirPods with a wireless charging case sell for $199, and the AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case retails for $249. It's unclear where the rumored AirPods Pro Lite would fit in that lineup.

Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (MWP22AM/A)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$234.95
$234.95$234.98$234.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/22/2020 at 11:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.